Betts went 1-for-5 with a run, an RBI and a stolen base against Tampa Bay in a 6-5 win Saturday.

The biggest news here is that Betts finally ran again -- he swiped his first base of the campaign April 22, then didn't attempt to steal again over his following 29 games. The veteran outfielder is currently well below pace to extend his streak of double-digit thefts to nine seasons, though he's been trending down in that area for several years, averaging just 12 steals over the past four campaigns after notching 20-plus thefts in each of his first four full big-league seasons. Betts has nonetheless been productive in other ways so far in 2023, recording 11 homers, 14 doubles, 30 RBI and 38 runs through 50 contests.