Betts went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in Friday's 11-3 loss to the Marlins.

Betts got the Dodgers on the board in the first inning with his solo shot. He was replaced by Chris Taylor in the lineup in the fifth -- that's likely a tactical move from manager Dave Roberts with a doubleheader on Saturday and the Dodgers already trailing 10-2 at the time. The long ball snapped Betts' nine-game homer drought, tied for his third-longest of the year. He's at 32 homers (three shy of his career high) with 82 RBI, 99 runs scored, eight stolen bases and a .296/.394/.586 slash line through 115 contests.