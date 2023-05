Betts is starting at shortstop and batting leadoff for the Dodgers in Monday's game against the Phillies, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Miguel Rojas is back from the injured list, but it will be Betts handling shortstop Monday. It's the fourth start and sixth appearance at short for Betts, who before this season hadn't made a start at the position since short-season ball back in 2012.