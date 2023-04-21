Betts is starting in right field and batting leadoff Friday for the Dodgers in their game against the Cubs, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
Betts came off the bench as a pinch-hitter Thursday and even played a little shortstop, but this is his first start since returning from paternity leave. The superstar looked surprisingly comfortable at shortstop and it appears as though he will get some playing time there, but for this game he'll be in his customary right field.
More News
-
Dodgers' Mookie Betts: Plays shortstop in return•
-
Dodgers' Mookie Betts: Activated from paternity list•
-
Dodgers' Mookie Betts: Joining team in Chicago•
-
Dodgers' Mookie Betts: Still on paternity leave•
-
Dodgers' Mookie Betts: Won't return Wednesday•
-
Dodgers' Mookie Betts: Could play shortstop Wednesday•