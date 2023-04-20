Betts remains on the paternity leave list Thursday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
Betts will miss Thursday's series opener at Wrigley Field as he spends a bit more time with his growing family. It sounds like he should be back with the Dodgers on Friday, maybe even as an option at shortstop with Miguel Rojas (hamstring) landing on the injured list Wednesday. Luke Williams is covering short and batting eighth Thursday versus the Cubs.
More News
-
Dodgers' Mookie Betts: Won't return Wednesday•
-
Dodgers' Mookie Betts: Could play shortstop Wednesday•
-
Dodgers' Mookie Betts: Placed on paternity leave•
-
Dodgers' Mookie Betts: Three knocks in win•
-
Dodgers' Mookie Betts: Gets start at second again Monday•
-
Dodgers' Mookie Betts: Playing second base Thursday•