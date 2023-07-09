Betts went 1-for-4 with a solo home run, an additional RBI and a walk in a 10-5 win against the Angels on Saturday.

Betts opened the bottom of the first with a blast to left-center field, giving him 10 leadoff homers on the season. That's tied with Bobby Bonds for most in MLB history before the All-Star break. Betts has been on a power surge for over two weeks, going deep nine times over his past 15 games and slashing .365/.471/1.038 during that span.