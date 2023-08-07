Betts went 1-for-5 with a solo home run and an additional run scored Sunday in an 8-2 win over the Padres.

Betts' lone hit came in the eighth inning, when he increased Los Angeles' lead to 7-2 with a solo shot to left-center field. The long ball was the All-Star outfielder's 30th of the campaign, making him the fifth major-leaguer to reach that mark so far this year. It's the fourth time in his career that Betts has slugged at least 30 homers in a campaign, and he appears primed to surpass the career-best 35 long balls he swatted last season.