Betts went 3-for-5 with a run scored in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Tigers.

Betts had gone 3-for-18 over his previous five games, though he added five walks and two stolen bases in that span. After being hampered by a foot injury earlier in the month, Betts is now 12-for-49 (.245) through 14 contests in September. He's still slashing an impressive .311/.410/.596 with 39 home runs, 103 RBI, 123 runs scored and 13 stolen bases through 141 games overall.