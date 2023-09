Betts went 3-for-4 with one RBI in Sunday's 3-1 win over Atlanta.

Betts finished the four-game series between the National League's top-two teams on a high note. He went a solid 5-for-15 with two home runs and five RBI over the series, picking up right where he left off after an impressive August. The 30-year-old is now at a .316/.410/.615 slash line with 38 homers, 99 RBI, 10 stolen bases and 117 runs scored through 130 games.