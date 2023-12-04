Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Monday in an interview on MLB Network that Betts will be the team's everyday second baseman in 2024.

The Dodgers had confirmed previously that Betts was going to play extensively at the keystone again during the upcoming season, but Roberts' statement Monday was more definitive in that second base will be the 31-year-old's regular spot in the field. Betts made 107 appearances in right field and 70 appearances at second base in 2023, in addition to 16 appearances at shortstop. Though Roberts indicated that Betts will still see the occasional start in right field versus left-handed pitching, he looks like he'll mostly be on the dirt moving forward. Jason Heyward is slated to draw most of the starts in right field when the Dodgers face righties.