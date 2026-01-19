Betts said on the "What Drives You with John Cena" podcast that he will retire when he contract runs out following the 2032 season, Brent Maguire of MLB.com reports.

Betts will be 40 years old following the conclusion of his 12-year, $365 million contract, so it's unsurprising to hear he plans to hang up his cleats at that point. The 33-year-old is coming off a down 2025 campaign offensively, having slashed .258/.326/.406 with 20 home runs over 150 regular-season contests. However, Betts thrived defensively in his first season as a full-time shortstop, finishing with a plus-6 Outs Above Average, per Baseball Savant.