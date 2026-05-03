Dodgers' Roki Sasaki: First quality start in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sasaki (1-3) took the loss Saturday against the Cardinals, allowing three runs on five hits and two walks in six innings. He struck out four.
It was a bit of a tough-luck loss for Sasaki, who gave the Dodgers one of his best showings of the season so far. The right-hander worked a season-high six innings, tossed a season-most 104 pitches and logged his first quality start of 2026. Sasaki still has a rocky 5.97 ERA, 1.67 WHIP and 26:15 K:BB over 28.2 frames, so he'll remain hard to trust in fantasy lineups during his next scheduled appearances versus Atlanta.
More News
-
Dodgers' Roki Sasaki: Picks up first victory of season•
-
Dodgers' Roki Sasaki: Allows three runs in no-decision•
-
Dodgers' Roki Sasaki: Struggles with control in loss•
-
Dodgers' Roki Sasaki: Stumbles vs. Nats•
-
Dodgers' Roki Sasaki: Posts promising start despite loss•
-
Dodgers' Roki Sasaki: Still in rotation despite struggles•