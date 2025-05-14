The Dodgers placed Sasaki on the 15-day injured list Tuesday with a right shoulder impingement.

Sasaki came away from his last start Friday with a bit of soreness in his shoulder, and further evaluation determined it would be best for the 23-year-old righty to sit down for at least a couple of weeks. J.P. Feyereisen was recalled from Triple-A to fill the open spot on the pitching staff, though it's still unknown who will take Sasaki's place in the starting rotation.