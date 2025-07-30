Sasaki (shoulder) is expected to throw at least one more bullpen session before facing living hitters, per MLB.com.

The Dodgers are being careful not to rush Sasaki back, so the rookie right-hander will toss at least one more bullpen after getting up to 39 pitches in his most recent session. Sasaki hasn't pitched in a game since May 9, thus he's presumably still several weeks away from potentially being activated. According to Sonja Chen of MLB.com, Sasaki will eventually be slated for 3-to-4 minor-league rehab starts, during which he'll work up to the five-inning, 75-pitch range. The hope is that he'll be ready to return before the end of August.