Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said that Sasaki (shoulder) threw a 39-pitch bullpen session Wednesday and is on track to face hitters at the team's spring training complex next week, Sonja Chen of MLB.com reports.

Sasaki resumed mound work in mid-July and he will throw another bullpen session this weekend before progressing to facing hitters. The right-hander reportedly was topping out at 90 miles per hour in previous bullpen sessions, which is notably down from the norm, but it's not clear what his velocity looked like Wednesday. Sasaki has been sidelined since mid-May with a right shoulder impingement.