Manager Dave Roberts said Wednesday that Sasaki will be shut down from throwing for a while, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

The Dodgers skipper didn't offer any more details as to what "a while" could mean, but it seems the team is going to see how Sasaki responds to a period of rest before it considers administering any sort of medical treatment. The 23-year-old landed on the injured list Tuesday with a right shoulder impingement, and depending on how long his no-throw period lasts, he could be at risk of missing more than the minimum 15 days.