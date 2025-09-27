Sasaki recorded the second hold of his career in Friday's 3-2 win over the Mariners, giving up one hit and striking out two in a scoreless seventh inning.

It's been a tough first North American season overall for Sasaki, who has only been healthy enough to throw 36.1 innings, but he appears to be back to 100 percent as he works a high-leverage relief role for the Dodgers headed into the playoffs. The right-hander topped out at 100.1 mph with his fastball Friday, and he's fanned four batters in two shutout innings since being activated from the IL on Sept. 24. If closer Tanner Scott falters in the postseason, Sasaki could find himself in some very high-pressure situations in October.