Sasaki (1-1) earned the win over Atlanta on Saturday, allowing three runs on six hits and two walks while striking out four batters over five innings.

The start of the game was delayed for about three hours due to a rain delay, so there was some doubt about whether Sasaki would end up pitching at all. The rookie right-hander ended up giving the Dodgers five innings, and that was just enough for him to be rewarded with his first victory as a major-leaguer. Sasaki did give up three runs -- one of which came on an Ozzie Albies homer -- but he continued to show growth, tossing 56 of 98 pitches for strikes and notching 15 first-pitch strikes across 24 batters. He also tied a season low with two walks and equaled a season high with four punchouts. Sasaki was unable to pitch more than four innings in any of his first three starts, but he's completed at least five frames in each of his subsequent four outings. He hasn't exactly been a fantasy stud with a 3.86 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 24:20 K:BB through 30.1 innings, but Sasaki is at least holding his own as a big-league hurler and is increasingly showing why he was such a coveted arm before signing with the Dodgers during the offseason.