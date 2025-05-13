The Dodgers are working with Sasaki to address his declined fastball velocity, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Sasaki hit triple digits with his fastball in his March 19 start in Tokyo, but he hasn't hit 99 mph in the United States and his velocity has dropped as low as 92-93 mph in recent starts. "It's not an ideal situation," pitching coach Mark Prior said. "Clearly, the fastball is not gonna carry through the zone at 93 very effectively." Prior said there are things in Sasaki's delivery that need to be fixed, and that's also a potential cause of his 14.3 percent walk rate. Sasaki is confirmed to start Thursday at home against the Athletics.