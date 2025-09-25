Sasaki notched a hold against Arizona on Wednesday, striking out two batters in a perfect seventh inning.

Sasaki was the first reliever Dodgers manager Dave Roberts used after Blake Snell allowed just one run over six innings. The appearance was Sasaki's first out of the bullpen in the majors after beginning his career with eight starts. The right-hander not only got through a clean inning, he looked dominant in doing so, striking out two of the three batters he faced and notching three whiffs on 13 pitches. Roberts is seeking answers to patch up a beleaguered bullpen that blew its 27th save of the season Wednesday, so Sasaki could be handed a pretty prominent high-leverage role in the playoffs if he's able to consistently pitch the way he did in his initial relief appearance.