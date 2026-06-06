Dodgers' Roki Sasaki: Strikes out 10 in no-decision

Sasaki allowed two hits and two walks while striking out 10 over seven shutout innings in a no-decision Friday versus the Angels.

Sasaki had his best start of the season, but a rare quiet showing from the Dodgers' bats kept him from earning the win. He's on a roll lately, allowing just five runs (four earned) with a 29:5 K:BB over 24.1 innings across his last four starts. Overall, Sasaki is at a 4.03 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 60:21 K:BB through 58 innings over 11 starts. His next start is projected to be on the road versus the White Sox.