Dodgers' Roki Sasaki: Strikes out nine in win

Sasaki (4-5) earned the win against the Mets on Friday, allowing one run on three hits and two walks with nine strikeouts over seven innings.

Sasaki allowed a homer in the second inning but was otherwise dominant, generating a whopping 21 swinging strikes on 94 pitches. While it marked the 24-year-old's first win since May 23, he's now delivered two quality starts while yielding just four earned runs over his past three outings. He owns a 4.71 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 94:36 K:BB across 93.2 innings and will aim to keep it rolling in a home matchup with the Mariners.