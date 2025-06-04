Sasaki (shoulder) is playing catch at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday, per Dodgers Nation.

Sasaki resumed a throwing program last week and is slowly working his way back from a right shoulder impingement. Though he's back to playing catch, the rookie right-hander is expected to be out several more weeks. Sasaki will likely need to embark upon a minor-league rehab assignment before he's ready to be activated from the injured list, and he's unlikely to be back in the Dodgers rotation until at least late June.