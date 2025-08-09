Sasaki (shoulder) tossed three simulated innings against hitters Friday at Dodger Stadium, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Sasaki hurled 46 pitches in the session and touched 97 mph with his fastball, per Plunkett. The latter number is particularly promising, as the rookie right-hander is now right around the velocity he displayed prior to going on the injured list in mid-May. According to Sonja Chen of MLB.com, Sasaki could next begin a minor-league rehab assignment if he comes out of Friday's session without any issues, though it's also possible he could be asked to throw another live bullpen. Chen also relays that manager Dave Roberts indicated the team wants to see Sasaki be more confident in his delivery.