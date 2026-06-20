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Dodgers' Roki Sasaki: Yields two homers Friday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Sasaki allowed three runs on four hits and a walk while striking out six over 5.2 innings in a no-decision Friday versus the Orioles.

Sasaki improved compared to his last outing, a seven-run meltdown versus the White Sox. It wasn't enough to earn the win, as the Dodgers needed a comeback in the ninth inning to steal this victory. Sasaki has done a decent job of run prevention lately, allowing no more than three runs in seven of his last eight outings. He's at a 4.76 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 70:25 K:BB through 68 innings over 13 starts this season. Sasaki's next outing is projected to be on the road in San Diego.

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