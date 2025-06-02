site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: dodgers-ryan-loutos-recalled-from-triple-a | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Skip to Main Content
Dodgers' Ryan Loutos: Recalled from Triple-A
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
The Dodgers recalled Loutos from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Monday.
Loutos allowed two runs over one inning in his lone appearance for the Dodgers last month. He will operate in low-leverage situations.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Chris Towers
• 16 min read
Chris Towers
• 10 min read
Chris Towers
• 8 min read