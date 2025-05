The Dodgers recalled Ryan Loutos from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Friday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

The Dodgers will call upon Loutos to provide a fresh arm to their bullpen, replacing Justin Wrobleski. Loutos, 26, was traded from St. Louis to Los Angeles on May 1 and has since thrown 3.1 shutout innings at Oklahoma City. He'll work in middle relief while in L.A.