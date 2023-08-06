Yarbrough allowed a run on three hits and struck out three without walking a batter over 4.1 innings as the bulk reliever in Saturday's 8-3 loss to the Padres. He did not factor in the decision.

Yarbrough's no stranger to working behind an opener in his career, and the Dodgers appear to want to continue that, at least for now. It worked in his team debut, though the bullpen couldn't maintain the lead after an eighth-inning meltdown. Yarbrough has started seven of his 15 appearances this season, posting a 4.07 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 32:9 K:BB through 55.1 innings while earning a 4-5 record. With Clayton Kershaw (shoulder) expected back next week, Yarbrough may have to settle for a more traditional multi-inning relief role unless the Dodgers want to go with something resembling a six-man rotation.