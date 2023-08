Yarbrough was traded from the Royals to the Dodgers on Tuesday, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

It's unclear what the Dodgers are sending back, but it could just be cash or a throw-in prospect. Yarbrough, 31, has a 4.24 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 29 strikeouts in 51 innings this season while working as both a starter and a bulk reliever. He will likely occupy a long-relief role while making the occasional spot start for the Dodgers.