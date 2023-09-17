Yarbrough (8-6) earned the win Sunday over the Mariners, allowing one run on five hits and two walks while striking out seven over 4.2 innings.

Yarbrough was away from the team to attend the birth of his daughter, though he was not officially placed on the paternity list. He was strong in his return, with the lone misstep being a J.P. Crawford RBI single in the second inning. Yarbrough has pitched to a 2.90 ERA with a 1.00 WHIP and 31:3 K:BB over 31 innings since he was traded from the Royals to the Dodgers. He's found success as a bulk reliever and will likely continue in that role. Given his typical schedule, he should be available again for his next appearance during next weekend's four-game series against the Giants.