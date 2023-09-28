Yarbrough is listed as the Dodgers' probable starting pitcher for Thursday's game against the Rockies.

The southpaw will be making just his second start for the Dodgers since being acquired in an Aug. 1 deal with the Royals, but he should be able to provide Los Angeles with plenty of length. He's worked three-plus innings in nine of his 10 outings with the Dodgers, pitching to a 3.12 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 36:4 K:BB over 34.2 innings. With a strong showing Thursday, Yarbrough could cement a spot in the Dodgers' postseason rotation, but he'll otherwise fill a key relief role if he misses out on a starting role.