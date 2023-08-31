Yarbrough allowed four hits and struck out four without walking a batter over four shutout innings to earn the save in Wednesday's 7-0 win over the Diamondbacks.

Yarbrough continues to serve as a multi-inning option out of the bullpen, and this is the second time in six appearances as a Dodger that he's logged a save of three-plus innings. He's maintained a 1.86 ERA, 0.83 WHIP and 16:1 K:BB over 19.1 innings with his new team, and he's also collected three wins while still roughly operating every fifth day or so. Yarbrough is at a 3.58 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 45:10 K:BB through 70.1 innings overall when accounting for his time with the Royals. If Ryan Pepiot sticks in the rotation beyond Wednesday, Yarbrough may often serve as a piggyback for the young right-hander.