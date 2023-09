Manager Dave Roberts said Sunday that Yarbrough will be placed on the paternity list, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Yarbrough started Sunday's game against the Nationals and allowed two runs on five hits and no walks while striking out five in four innings. However, he'll now be away from the team for a few days following the birth of his child. Gavin Stone is slated to be recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Monday to start the series opener against San Diego.