Yarbrough struck out five and was charged with two earned runs on five hits and one walk over 3.2 innings in Friday's 5-1 loss to the Giants.

Yarbrough was one of two bulk relievers the Dodgers used behind opener Caleb Ferguson, who exited the contest after one inning. Right-hander Gavin Stone then came on and gave up three earned runs over 4.1 innings before Yarbrough finished out the contest. Since the Padres raced out to a 3-0 lead while Stone was on the mound, Yarbrough was spared the loss. Yarbrough now holds a 3.12 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 36:4 K:BB over 34.2 innings in 10 outings since being acquired from the Royals on Aug. 1.