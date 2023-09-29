Yarbrough (8-7) allowed nine runs on 11 hits and one walk while striking out two over four innings to take the loss versus the Rockies on Thursday.

Yarbrough had allowed just eight runs over his first 15.1 innings in September, but a trip to Coors Field was responsible for his worst outing of the season. It inflated his ERA to 4.52 with a 1.23 WHIP and 67:14 K:BB through 89.2 innings between the Dodgers and the Royals. The southpaw will likely operate as a long-relief option during the Dodgers' postseason run.