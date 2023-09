Yarbrough will pitch for the Dodgers on Sunday against the Nationals, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Yarbrough will either work behind an opener as a bulk reliever or make a traditional start, but regardless, he's slated to handle a good chunk of the innings for Los Angeles. The 31-year-old left-hander has an impressive 2.82 ERA, 0.85 WHIP and 19:1 K:BB in 22.1 frames of long relief since being acquired from the Royals at the trade deadline.