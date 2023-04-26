Miller struck out one in a perfect ninth inning Tuesday to record his first career save in an 8-7 win over the Pirates.

Evan Phillips was needed earlier in the game and Brusdar Graterol is on the paternity list, so Miller got the call for the save situation after the Dodgers regained the lead in the eighth inning. The 32-year-old right-hander has been solid in relief so far, and while his 11:7 K:BB through 11 innings indicates some control issues, he's been scored upon only once in 10 appearances. Miller isn't yet a regular part of the Dodgers' high-leverage crew -- he's still looking for his first hold of the season -- but he appears to be earning the trust of manager Dave Roberts.