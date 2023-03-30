Miller will be part of the Dodgers' bullpen to begin the regular season, per Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register.

Miller signed with the Dodgers on a minor-league contract last November. He was far from a lock to make the team after pitching in just four games last season and posting an ugly 8.92 ERA over 79.2 innings since 2018. However, the veteran showed some positives this spring, registering an 11:0 K:BB over seven frames (though he also gave up five earned runs). The Dodgers have a history of success with pitching reclamation projects, and Miller could be the next in line if he's able to carry over his spring success to the regular season.