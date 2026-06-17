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Dodgers' Teoscar Hernandez: Rehab games could come next week

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Hernandez (hamstring) will take live batting practice Thursday and could be ready to begin a rehab assignment early next week, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Hernandez is ramping up his baseball activities this week after missing the last two-plus weeks with a left hamstring strain. If Hernandez is able to begin a rehab assignment early next week, he could be ready to return from the 10-day injured list by the following weekend. Ryan Ward has been serving as the Dodgers' primary left fielder since Hernandez went down.

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