Hernandez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's win over the Red Sox.

Hernandez took Kutter Crawford deep to right in the third inning to put the Dodgers up 3-2. He's now hit at least 20 home runs in every year since 2018 excluding the shortened pandemic season in 2020. Hernandez is also working on an eight-game hit streak and has been red hot at the plate for all of July, slashing .339/.400/.508 with two homers, nine RBI and five runs in 65 plate appearances this month.