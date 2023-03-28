Gonsolin (ankle) is hopeful of rejoining the Dodgers' rotation in late April, according to MLB.com.
The right-hander threw a 20-25 pitch bullpen session Monday but is still "a ways away," manager Dave Roberts said afterward. Gonsolin does appear to be over his left ankle sprain at this point and it's now just about rebuilding his stamina. He'll surely need a rehab start or two before returning to the Dodgers in about a month.
