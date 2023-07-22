Gonsolin yielded four runs on two hits and three walks over five innings in Friday's win over Texas. He struck out six and did not factor in the decision.

Gonsolin allowed a two-run homer in the first inning and later gave up two more runs in the fourth. He's been tagged with at least four runs in five of his last six outings, spiking his ERA from 1.93 to 3.94 during that span. The six-strikeout total was his highest since June 18 but he's been taken deep four times in his last three starts. Gonsolin's next outing is currently lined up to be at home against Toronto next week.