Dodgers manager Dave Roberts confirmed Gonsolin (ankle) will begin the season on the injured list, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
The news hardly comes as a surprise, as Gonsolin was expected to miss the first several weeks of the season anyway, but Roberts has now confirmed it. The 28-year-old righty began throwing again Wednesday, but the team will be going slow with his rehab process.
