Dodgers manager Dave Roberts announced that Gonsolin (ankle) will throw a bullpen session before Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
If things go well during that bullpen session, Roberts is hopeful that the right-hander will face hitters at Camelback Ranch in Arizona on Wednesday. Gonsolin is on the injured list with a sprained ankle injury, and if things go well he could return to the Los Angeles rotation by the end of April.
