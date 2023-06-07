Gonsolin went five innings Tuesday against the Reds, allowing four runs (three earned) on five hits and three walks while striking out five.

The Reds chased Gonsolin for three runs in the opening frame off three singles, a walk and a hit batsman. Gonsolin settled in thereafter, pitching three scoreless innings before the Reds tacked on an additional run in the fifth on a throwing error. He departed with a four run lead, which wound up being blown by the Dodgers' bullpen. The 29-year-old has a 2.21 ERA and 0.98 WHIP across eight starts thus far, however, he owns a subpar 30:16 K:BB over 40.2 innings and his 4.48 FIP suggests there's been some luck on his side. Still, he's allowed three earned runs or less in every start this year, although he's only reached six innings twice. He'll line up to take the mound again next week in a home matchup against the White Sox.