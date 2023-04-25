Dodgers manager Dave Roberts confirmed Tuesday that Gonsolin (ankle) will make his season debut Wednesday at Pittsburgh, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

It might be a piggyback or even bullpen game type of situation, as Gonsolin made only one three-inning minor-league rehab start and topped out at 57 pitches. He'll get built up on the fly and should eventually round into form as a high-impact fantasy option in the Dodgers' rotation. The 28-year-old went 16-1 with a 2.14 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 119:35 K:BB over 130.1 innings (24 starts) in 2022. He missed the beginning of the 2023 campaign after suffering a left ankle sprain in the Cactus League this spring.