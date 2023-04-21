Gonsolin (ankle) could skip his next scheduled rehab start and rejoin the Dodgers' rotation instead, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Michael Grove (groin) has landed on the injured list, creating an opening in the rotation. The team could just skip his turn since they have an off day Monday, but bringing Gonsolin back early or promoting Gavin Stone are also options. Gonsolin went only three-plus innings in his first rehab start with Triple-A Oklahoma City on Thursday, but he was sharp, striking out seven while yielding two earned runs on one hit and two walks. He threw 57 pitches in the outing, so the righty would be on an abbreviated pitch count if the Dodgers do decide to activate him next week in Pittsburgh.