Gonsolin (8-4) allowed a run on three hits and struck out six without walking a batter over six innings to earn the win Saturday over the Rockies.

Gonsolin earned his third win in a row, rebounding from allowing six runs over six innings his last start. His lone mistake Saturday was an Ezequiel Tovar solo home run on the first pitch of the game. While Gonsolin has either been sharp or shaky with little in between, it's averaged out to a pedestrian 4.24 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 80:36 K:BB through 99.2 innings over 19 starts this season. He's projected to make his next start at home versus the Marlins.