Gonsolin (2-1) allowed a hit and three walks while striking out three over five shutout innings to earn the win Friday over the Cardinals.

Gonsolin has pitched five scoreless innings in each of his last two starts, and he hasn't given up an earned run since May 1. He was able to keep the Cardinals' offense quiet Friday, just one day after they launched seven homers against the Dodgers' pitching staff. Gonsolin is down to a 1.13 ERA with a 0.92 WHIP and 19:9 K:BB through 24 innings over five starts this season. His 94 pitches were a season high, and he should be considered clear for a full workload going forward. His next start is projected to be a tough road outing in Atlanta next week.