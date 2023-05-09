Gonsolin (0-1) gave up three unearned runs on three hits over six innings Monday, striking out six and taking a loss against the Brewers.

Gonsolin faced little pushback from Milwaukee through four shutout frames. He ran into trouble in the fifth after a fielding error and Joey Wiemer made him pay with a three-run shot. It was the longest start of the year for Gonsolin, who threw 54 of 80 pitches for strikes as he works towards a full workload. He's sporting a 1.93 ERA and a 10:5 K:BB through 14 innings. Gonsolin is currently lined up for a home matchup with the Padres this weekend.